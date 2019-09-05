After 23 shows, MONSTA X successfully finishes their ‘WE ARE HERE’ world tour!

MONSTA X has finished their 2019 world tour after 5 months.



With their final shows in Osaka, Japan on September 3rd and 4th, MONSTA X successfully completed their 3rd world tour 'WE ARE HERE', covering Asia, Europe, Oceania, and North and South America.

Starting from Seoul, the tour featured 23 performances in 20 cities, including Bangkok in Thailand, Sydney and Melbourne in Australia, Kuala Lumpur in Malaysia, Madrid in Spain, Amsterdam in the Netherlands, Paris in France, London in the UK, Berlin in Germany, Sao Paulo in Brazil, Mexico City in Mexico, Dallas, Houston, Atlanta, New York, Chicago, LA in the US, and finally Chiba and Osaka in Japan, sharing special moments with their global fans worldwide.

MONSTA X heated up the venues with their beloved title songs including the debut song "Trespass", "Hero", "DRAMARAMA", "Shoot Out", "Jealousy", and "Alligator" as well as special unit performances which were only available at the tour.



Influential US media outlets such as Billboard, Forbes, and Chicago Tribune published detailed articles of MONSTA X’s tour and interview, creating higher attention. The Chicago Tribune commended MONSTA X, saying they displayed “very powerful and perfectly harmonized songs, performances and teamwork. Especially dividing the shows by performing as a group first, and unit stages was clever.” Billboard also highly complimented on the show by stating that they “were able to sense the most adrenaline-inducing moment in the finale of the world tour in US, as the members made the most of their crossover potential. They have perfected the complexity of the aggressive set list.”

The success of the world tour has led to broader global activities. On June 21st, in the middle of the world tour, MONSTA X released their second Japanese album 'Phenomenon' and recorded outstanding achievements by topping the Tower Records weekly chart, ranking second place on the Oricon weekly chart and second place on the Billboard Japan weekly chart. The single "Who Do U Love?" was the third K-pop artist to enter the chart after Psy and BTS on the Billboard Pop Songs airplay chart, ranking 30th, showing a remarkable influence.

Recently, MONSTA X was invited to the Los Angeles '2019 Teen Choice Awards'. The group is expected to perform at the 'Life Is Beautiful Music and Art Festival' and the 'iHeartRadio Music Festival' on September 21st.

Check out some photos from their tour below!