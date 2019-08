X1 has released their third teaser image and revealed the name of their first mini-album!

The group will be dropping 'Emergency: Quantum Leap' on August 27.

Judging from the album title and the teaser images so far, it seems like the group will be using the themes of space in their debut. Fans are excited to see what they have to offer and the boys are hustling hard to greet fans a month after the show ended.