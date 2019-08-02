Sulli talks about her audition experience for SM Entertainment

Sulli discussed her audition experience for SM Entertainment.



On the August 2nd episode of JTBC's 'Reply Night', Sulli discussed starring in the 2005 TV series 'Ballad of Seodong'. She expressed, "I auditioned for SM Entertainment, while I was starring in 'Ballad of Seodong'. At the time, there were so many trainees at SM that they put out an order saying no more trainees would be accepted."



She continued, "The unni who cast me put together a compilation of me singing, dancing, and acting in 'Ballad of Seodong', and she showed it to CEO Lee Soo Man. At the time, Lee Soo Man said that even if he wasn't accepting any other trainees, he would have to pick a kid like this."





