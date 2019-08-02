GFriend's Umji reveals she's been working on her abs

GFriend's Umji revealed she's been working on her abs lately.



The August 2nd episode of 'Entertainment Weekly' caught up with Umji at the gym, and she talked about losing 9kg (~20lbs) recently. The reporter commented, "You lost so much weight I almost didn't recognize you," and she replied, "When I compare it to when I put on a lot of weight, I lost 8-9kg (17-20lbs). I think a lot of people think I lost more weight than I did because I lost my baby face. A lot of people around me told me they thought I was a baby, but they saw an unexpected image of me."



Umji's trainer also revealed, "She comes once in the morning, and if her schedule allows, she comes in the evening too." She added, "I don't have abs, but I'm working on them because I want my waist and areas around it to have lines."



Are you surprised by Umji's weight loss?

