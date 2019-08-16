Fans can't get over this cute interaction between BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande might not be a K-pop idol, but it seems like the BLACKPINK girls might be willing to adopt her as an honorary one!

Producer Tommy Brown posted a picture with the four members of BLACKPINK when Ariana Grande commented that she wanted to be photoshopped into the picture too!

Tommy Brown has previously worked on a number of Ariana Grande's songs including "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next". Ariana commented on the picture saying "Please and I mean please… please photoshop me in."











Tommy willingly obliged and photoshopped Ariana into the picture. The BLACKPINK members also left supportive comments on both pictures. Jennie commented: "Imy guys already", tagging both Tommy and Ariana. While Rose commented, "gahh," with a heart emoji.

Hopefully, fans can see a BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande collaboration in the near future.