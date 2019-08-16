Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 51 minutes ago

Fans can't get over this cute interaction between BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande

Ariana Grande might not be a K-pop idol, but it seems like the BLACKPINK girls might be willing to adopt her as an honorary one!

Producer Tommy Brown posted a picture with the four members of BLACKPINK when Ariana Grande commented that she wanted to be photoshopped into the picture too! 

Tommy Brown has previously worked on a number of Ariana Grande's songs including "7 Rings" and "Thank U, Next". Ariana commented on the picture saying "Please and I mean please… please photoshop me in."




Tommy willingly obliged and photoshopped Ariana into the picture. The BLACKPINK members also left supportive comments on both pictures. Jennie commented: "Imy guys already", tagging both Tommy and Ariana. While Rose commented, "gahh," with a heart emoji.

Sry here’s the real one

Hopefully, fans can see a BLACKPINK and Ariana Grande collaboration in the near future. 

They’re all so cute 🥺🧡🧡

