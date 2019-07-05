Wheesung takes legal action against netizens spreading false rumors about Amy and drug use

Wheesung is taking legal action against netizens who are spreading false rumors concerning entertainer Amy and drug use.



The singer was enmeshed in rumors that Amy had covered up his illegal use of Propofol in the past, but she later apologized and recanted the allegations. However, it seems rumors are still spreading concerning Wheesung, and on July 5, media outlets revealed he's filed a report with police against malicious commenters for defamation of character.



Stay tuned for updates on the case.

