Veteran singer Park Sang Min denies fraud allegations

Veteran singer Park Sang Min has denied the fraud allegations made against him.



On July 2, alleged victim 'A' claimed Park Sang Min had promised to help their daughter debut as a celebrity and asked for a total of 400 million Won ($342,114.26 USD). Victim 'A' stated, "I lent Park Sang Min money because he said he would make my daughter a celebrity, and I've lost a few hundred million Won at this point. I've lost financially, but Park Sang Min isn't reflecting on himself. He's going around saying he's the victim instead. He said he would make my daughter a celebrity, but he's not once given her a lesson or taken her to any auditions."



However, Park Sang Min has denied 'A's claims, saying it was 'A' who defrauded the singer in a land property deal in 2011.





Stay tuned for updates.