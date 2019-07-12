



'Produce X 101' is full of cute and handsome faces, but this particular trainee has shown that he has a completely different side to his charm.

Resident bad boy and MBK trainee Lee Han Kyul showed off his aegyo at the encouragement of MC Lee Dong Wook. Although he has a strong image, he's secretly a huge softie! He performed aegyo saying the phrase "no one can stop me" and called for the power of Lee Eun Sang to come inside him so he could do it. After he did the aegyo, his fellow trainees reacted in a shocked manner.

Lee Han Kyul's fans though are definitely loving it! Check out the footage below.