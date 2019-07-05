Sulli opens up about how her thoughts on marriage have changed

Sulli opened up about how her thoughts on marriage have changed.



On the July 5th episode of 'Reply Night', the hosts and guest Jun Jin discussed marriage, and Shin Dong Yup asked Sulli when she wanted to get married. Sulli said, "When I was young, I wanted to get married as soon as I turned 20 years old. However, these days I wonder whether I really need to get married at all. I even think about how maybe I should just have a baby first before getting married."



Sulli continued, "On one hand, I worry. I'm scared of how your body changes when you get pregnant, and I feel like there's a tremendous responsibility."



In other news, Sulli recently released her first solo track "Goblin".

