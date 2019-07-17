Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 47 minutes ago

Park Bom is gifting fans with a lightstick!

D Nation announced that former 2NE1 member Park Bom would finally get her own light stick to represent the start of her solo career. 

However, only fans who attend her "Spring Again' fan meetings will receive it, making the item a limited edition product! The light stick itself is reminiscent of spring and new beginnings featuring a star-filled logo of Bom's name. 

Regardless, Park Bom fans are delighted to see the star getting her own merchandise and slowly venturing out in building her career.

I want one too 😭😭😭

