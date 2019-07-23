NCT Dream boys are wild kids in more group concept photos for 'We Boom'

The NCT Dream boys have turned into a bunch of wild kids clad in denims for their next concept images!

Displaying a much more mature, rogue side as growing teens in their latest group photos, the NCT Dream members seem full of mischief in a photo against a white background, then take off running from the camera in another cut in the dark of the night.

NCT Dream will be making a comeback this July 26 with their 3rd mini album 'We Boom', which contains a total of 6 tracks including their urban pop genre title track "BOOM". Meanwhile, the NCT Dream boys will also be appearing as guests the July 23 broadcast JTBC's 'Idol Room', so make sure to tune in!

