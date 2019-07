(G)I-DLE is definitely busy these days with their comeback but that isn't stopping member Miyeon from participating in other projects! She and Hangzoo (winner of 'Show Me the Money 6' and member of Rhythm Power) will be releasing a collaboration single titled "Cart" on July 9.

The teaser image is very simple with a neon pink background, showcasing the two artists in black and white playing cards.

What do you think the song will sound like?