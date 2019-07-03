Block B's Park Kyung reveals his family of geniuses

Block B's Park Kyung revealed his family of geniuses on MBC's 'Daehan Foreigner'.



On the July 3rd episode, Park Kyung, who's one of the first idol stars to join international high IQ society Mensa, opened up about coming from a family of geniuses. He said, "I attended a gifted education center run by the Office of Education. It's a place you study from the first year of junior high school until the end of high school."



It was also revealed on the show that Park Kyung's older sister is a famous English instructor, while his younger brother is a flautist studying at Yonsei University. When asked if his family had any particular approach to teaching, Park Kyung responded, "We got a lot of love. My parents let us do what we were passionate about as much as we wanted."



In other news, Park Kyung recently made a comeback with "Gwichanist". Did you know Park Kyung is a genius?



