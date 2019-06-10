Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 12 days ago

Popular trot singer releases apology following her controversial comments about people in Jeolla-do, still under heavy criticism

AKP STAFF

Popular trot singer, Hong Ja, released an apology via Instagram regarding comments she made towards Jeolla-do province. 

While performing at the opening ceremony Beobseong Dano Festival, Hong Ja jokingly stated that she "thought that people from Jeolla-do would have horns and fingers instead of toenails."

Hong Ja's apology states: 

"I am sorry for offending people with inappropriate comments.

This is my mistake and I have no excuses.

I sincerely apologize for hurting people with my thoughtless words.

I will sincerely reflect upon myself following this incident and work towards using appropriate language and presenting a more mature image.

Once again, I apologize."

Hong Ja recently rose in popularity for her charm on TV Chosun's 'Miss Trot.' Although the agency emphasized that Hong Ja did not mean for her comments to be derogatory at all, many netizens are continuing to express their anger and disappointment.

gnani080-205 pts 12 days ago 1
12 days ago

Why tf would she even think of saying that in the first place though???

1 more reply

9AF530 pts 12 days ago 2
12 days ago

Not knowing her or her character, like many Koreans probably do, I like to think that it was said in jest and not meant negatively. It's kinda like a comedian telling a joke that flops or the audience just doesn't get. Anyway, I hope they accept her apology, forgive her, and let it go. ^^

2 more replies

