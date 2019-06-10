Popular trot singer releases apology following her controversial comments about people in Jeolla-do, still under heavy criticism

Popular trot singer, Hong Ja, released an apology via Instagram regarding comments she made towards Jeolla-do province.

While performing at the opening ceremony Beobseong Dano Festival, Hong Ja jokingly stated that she "thought that people from Jeolla-do would have horns and fingers instead of toenails."



Hong Ja's apology states:

"I am sorry for offending people with inappropriate comments.

This is my mistake and I have no excuses.

I sincerely apologize for hurting people with my thoughtless words.

I will sincerely reflect upon myself following this incident and work towards using appropriate language and presenting a more mature image.

Once again, I apologize."

Hong Ja recently rose in popularity for her charm on TV Chosun's 'Miss Trot.' Although the agency emphasized that Hong Ja did not mean for her comments to be derogatory at all, many netizens are continuing to express their anger and disappointment.