News
12 days ago

BTS overtakes Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish for most sold albums in the US

BTS's popularity has made itself apparent in the U.S. market. 

'Map of the Soul: Persona' was recently announced as the number one best selling album (pure) of 2019, beating out Billie Eilish's 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO.' Additionally, 'DNA' placed third, overtaking Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' in fourth place. 

This feat is particularly revolutionary considering that 'Map of the Soul: Persona was sold without tour or merchandise bundles and is a full Korean album. 

  1. (Bangtan Boys) BTS
Guesstar1,564 pts 12 days ago 25
12 days ago

They won with Pure Integrity, no gimmicks, no media play. BTS is PHENOMENAL! Congrats!

82

hohliu6,156 pts 12 days ago 7
12 days ago

That is real achievement. It is not about how many clinks on Youtube....It is about how much fans spend on your band.

BTS did well.

