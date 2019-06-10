BTS overtakes Ariana Grande and Billie Eilish for most sold albums in the US

BTS's popularity has made itself apparent in the U.S. market.

'Map of the Soul: Persona' was recently announced as the number one best selling album (pure) of 2019, beating out Billie Eilish's 'WHEN WE ALL FALL ASLEEP WHERE DO WE GO.' Additionally, 'DNA' placed third, overtaking Ariana Grande's 'thank u, next' in fourth place.

This feat is particularly revolutionary considering that 'Map of the Soul: Persona was sold without tour or merchandise bundles and is a full Korean album.