Posted 4 hours ago

Netizens make harsh comments on AOA Jimin's appearance

Jimin is losing more weight and netizens are saying rude things online about it.

The AOA member uploaded a series of photos on her personal Instagram account on June 24 from a recent photo shoot she participated in. She is wearing two-tone blush and posing in a tropical poolside setting.

Netizens are commenting on her appearance saying: 

"Is she fighting a disease?"

"She looks like a pale Samuel Jackson."

"Isn't she Gollum?"

"There's nothing to really look at."

"She probably lost the weight because people kept saying she looks like Samuel Jackson but with the weight loss she ended up looking more like him now."

"She looks like a Q-tip."

Jimin deserves respect no matter what weight she's at. Check out the rest of the photos below. What do you think? 

Ohboy694,584 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

Sickly looking, but calling her a Gollum isn't going to help. People should encourage her to eat healthy and not insult her.

Anubis33561,848 pts 4 hours ago
4 hours ago

But the company says "she is healthy"... doesn't look that way to me...

