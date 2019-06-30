Lim Soo Jung, Jung Hae In, Han Ji Min, & more top drama actors' brand value rankings in June

From May 28 through June 29, 2019, the Korea Institute of Corporate Reputation analyzed big data of approximately 100 TV drama actors and actresses' based on participation, media activity, communication, etc.

Among various TV drama actors and actresses currently appearing in weekly and weekend series, actress Lim Soo Jung of tvN drama 'Search: WWW' ranked in 1st place with a total of 6,053,783 points. Actor Jung Hae In and actress Han Ji Min, co-stars of MBC's 'One Spring Night' came in 2nd and 3rd place respectively, with 5,394,450 points and 4,957,074 points each.





From 4th through 10th place are, in order: Lee Elijah, Kim Min Gyu, Jang Ki Yong, Lee Jung Jae, Park Bo Young, Kim Ji Won, and Shin Min Ah. Check out the full rankings below.