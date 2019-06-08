ITZY named newest endorsement models for active wear brand 'Andar'

Rookie girl group ITZY has been newly selected as the next endorsement models for active wear brand, 'Andar'!

The brand was previously known as the "Shin Se Kyung leggings" brand, as the former endorsement model and actress Shin Se Kyung garnered attention from netizens for her great leggings fashion. Now, the girls of ITZY will be passed the baton beginning this June 10 at 10 AM KST with their first summer pictorial, as well as individual members' interviews, and more!

Check out some previews from ITZY's first 'Andar' pictorial below, and make sure to follow 'Andar's Instagram below for their latest updates!