Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 14 days ago

ITZY named newest endorsement models for active wear brand 'Andar'

Rookie girl group ITZY has been newly selected as the next endorsement models for active wear brand, 'Andar'!

The brand was previously known as the "Shin Se Kyung leggings" brand, as the former endorsement model and actress Shin Se Kyung garnered attention from netizens for her great leggings fashion. Now, the girls of ITZY will be passed the baton beginning this June 10 at 10 AM KST with their first summer pictorial, as well as individual members' interviews, and more!

Check out some previews from ITZY's first 'Andar' pictorial below, and make sure to follow 'Andar's Instagram below for their latest updates!

sik_k_is_a_whore188 pts 14 days ago 4
14 days ago

they just debuted and are already getting these types of jobs? round of applause to jyp for getting them publicized the way they should. they’re adorable🥺

NINMEM34 pts 14 days ago 0
14 days ago

get those deals twice's little sisters! jyp is so good at managing their groups

