Posted by yckim124 AKP STAFF 17 days ago

GOT7's Jinyoung calls himself an attention seeker

GOT7's Jinyoung talked about his love for attention. 

On the June 5 airing of MBC's 'Radio Star,' Lee Dae HwiRhymerGREE, and Muji joined as the guests while Jinyoung appeared as the special MC.

During the talk show, Lee Dae Hwi shared he's an attention seeker who even seeks attention to relieve stress. He said, "All celebrities have attention-seeking tendencies. You need attention in order to survive." 

Jinyoung was heard laughing. Rhymer then commented, "I don't think Jinyoung's like that though." To this, Jinyoung replied, "I'm a huge attention seeker." He turned to the producers and said, "I'm an attention seeker. Please film me."

