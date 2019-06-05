Actress Jang Hye Jin gained 15kg (33 lbs) for her role in Bong Joon Ho's 'Parasite'

In order to prepare for her role in Bong Joon Ho's highly-acclaimed film, 'Parasite,' actress Jang Hye Jin reportedly ate six meals a day and limited her exercise to less than 40 minutes a day, gaining a total of 15 kilograms (30 lbs).

Her character, Chung Sook, a former hammer throw athlete, required that the actress show her belly fat, neck fat, and bare face on screen. Jang Hye Jin went on to state that her fat was real and definitely not rendered by CGI, as many shocked netizens originally speculated.

Jang Hye Jin, who originally is known for her more elegant portrayals, impressed viewers with her transformation in this Cannes winning film. It is clear that she has gone great lengths to change her appearance to best portray her character.