CIX reveals production line up teaser for their first EP album + Bazzi listed as one of the producers

CIX is taking a unique approach to teasing their first release by giving fans a production line-up teaser in which we can see the names that worked on the product behind the scenes!

It seems like a Young J of famous dance crew Just Jerk along with the Jerk Family took part in the choreography. We also see Bazzi's name on the list of producers as well! ETUI executed the music videos of countless artists such as Kim Chung Ha, NCT, and BoA so we can definitely expect some high-quality visuals as well.

What do you think of this unique teaser? Are you excited?