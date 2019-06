credit: pieces of mind Jimin twitter account

Jimin is secretly a kid at heart and these pictures definitely show it!

The BTS member was seen at the Busan fan meeting wearing freshly cut short hair under a cute baseball hat which had ARMY squealing over his boyish good looks. Although he's 25 years old, he really looks like a sweet and dorky 15-year-old high schooler.

Jimin posed cutely for the cameras as he smiled for fans.

Check out the rest of the photos below! Do you like this look on Jimin?