AOA's Seolhyun treats FNC Entertainment staff to lunch

AOA's Seolhyun treated the staff of FNC Entertainment to lunch.



On May 23, FNC Entertainment revealed Seolhyun surprised 100+ agency staff members with a snack buffet to thank them for their support. The AOA member also posted to Instagram, "Thank you for enjoying it. I'll do this again next time."

It's reported Seolhyun made sure to treat her staff despite her busy schedule filming JTBC's 'My Country'.



In other news, Jimin, Yuna, Hyejeong, and Chanmi recently re-signed with FNC Entertainment, while Mina has left the label and AOA.