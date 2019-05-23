Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

46

41

News
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 30 days ago

AOA's Seolhyun treats FNC Entertainment staff to lunch

AKP STAFF

AOA's Seolhyun treated the staff of FNC Entertainment to lunch.

On May 23, FNC Entertainment revealed Seolhyun surprised 100+ agency staff members with a snack buffet to thank them for their support. The AOA member also posted to Instagram, "Thank you for enjoying it. I'll do this again next time."  

It's reported Seolhyun made sure to treat her staff despite her busy schedule filming JTBC's 'My Country'.

In other news, JiminYunaHyejeong, and Chanmi recently re-signed with FNC Entertainment, while Mina has left the label and AOA.  

  1. AOA
  2. Seolhyun
18 10,531 Share 53% Upvoted

7

looveLess4,072 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

This is the kind of stuff I would like to do if I had that much money. Hope they had a really good time.

Share

5

jokbal_is_yum1,184 pts 30 days ago 0
30 days ago

Of course she did.

Seolhyun iz Good People.
<3<3<3<3

Share

SHOW ALL COMMENTS

misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,321
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,620

allkpop in your Inbox