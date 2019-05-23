Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

14

4

News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 29 days ago

Actress Lee Min Jung to appear on her first fixed variety show with Shinhwa's Eric and Andy

AKP STAFF

Actress Lee Min Jung will be appearing on her first fixed variety show since debut - MBC's 'The Hairdresser of Seville'!

In the upcoming variety program, two of the top hairdressers of South Korea including a veteran hairdresser of 53-years as well as a renowned, top fashion hair designer will be traveling to an unfamiliar hair salon in Spain, for a whirlwind of intercultural experiences. 

The two hairdressers will be accompanied by a team of celebrity aids including Shinhwa's Eric, Andy, as well as actress Lee Min Jung. 

What do you think of the premise of 'The Hairdresser of Seville' so far? The program is expected to begin filming soon, aiming to air some time this July. 

  1. Lee Min Jung
  2. Eric
  3. Andy
0 5,672 Share 78% Upvoted
misc.
Popular celebrity A suspected of abusing Propofol
18 hours ago   45   45,256
(Bangtan Boys) BTS
Seoul turns purple for the BTS concert
13 hours ago   16   19,594

allkpop in your Inbox