News
Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 21 hours ago

TVXQ announce their Seoul encore concert 'TVXQ! Concert -CIRCLE- #with'

TVXQ will be greeting domestic fans with an encore concert in Seoul's 'KSPO Dome' this march 9-10!

Titled 'TVXQ! Concert -CIRCLE- #with', the show will be an encore version of 'TVXQ! Concert -CIRCLE- #welcome' held in Seoul back in May of 2018. During the encore concert, fans will be able to catch brand-new performances of songs from the duo's 15th anniversary special album ‘New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love’, and more. 

Tickets go on sale this January 28 at 8 PM KST for fanclub members, and on January 30 at 8 PM KST for the general public!

  1. TVXQ
2jelooppar 20 hours ago 4
20 hours ago

After almost 10 years of being a fan, I might be going to my first TVXQ concert this crazzzzyyyy

Pisum 18 hours ago 3
18 hours ago

Do you know how to buy tickets?

2jelooppar 18 hours ago 2
18 hours ago
It’s on YES24’s Korean page
joanner22 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

LEGENDS.

Blitz08 16 hours ago 0
16 hours ago

Good job guys! Please make a longer world tour with lots of cities on your future albums

thealigirl8 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

the fanclub is also officially open for the first time in over 7 years

Ohboy69 10 hours ago 0
10 hours ago

I wanna. :( But I can't this time. :(

crazy_parrot 14 hours ago 0
14 hours ago

times like this i wish i was in sk. I luv my boys 💙💙

Akaihanaa 15 hours ago 0
15 hours ago

Murderfucker 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Oh amazing.. I must see that concert..

KPOPTrashTalker 20 hours ago 2
20 hours ago

Are they still alive? LMAO 2019 new flop

whatever101 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

like anyone is gonna take someone with a name like KPOPTrashTalker seriously

teleri 20 hours ago 0
20 hours ago

Wow - ignorant much?

