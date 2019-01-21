TVXQ announce their Seoul encore concert 'TVXQ! Concert -CIRCLE- #with'

TVXQ will be greeting domestic fans with an encore concert in Seoul's 'KSPO Dome' this march 9-10!

Titled 'TVXQ! Concert -CIRCLE- #with', the show will be an encore version of 'TVXQ! Concert -CIRCLE- #welcome' held in Seoul back in May of 2018. During the encore concert, fans will be able to catch brand-new performances of songs from the duo's 15th anniversary special album ‘New Chapter #2: The Truth of Love’, and more.

Tickets go on sale this January 28 at 8 PM KST for fanclub members, and on January 30 at 8 PM KST for the general public!

