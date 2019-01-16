MONSTA X accepts Bonsang. MONSTA X
wins at Seoul Music award 2019-YouTube MONSTA X
performed at Seoul Music Awards and won a Bonsang award. They were relaxed. These confident entertainers owned their stage. The clothes were sexy. The choreography was powerful.
Youtube-MONSTA X DANCE LIVE Seoul Music Awards 1/15/2019 They looked and danced like winners. Therefore, Monbebes and the audience had a great time. They were cheered by the fans and attendees. MONSTA X has declared 2019 the year they want to win more awards
Monsta X wins makes fans at Seoul Music Award Ecstatic
