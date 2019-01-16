Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by GoldPen 5 days ago

Monsta X wins makes fans at Seoul Music Award Ecstatic



MONSTA X accepts Bonsang. MONSTA X
wins at Seoul Music award 2019-YouTube MONSTA X
performed at Seoul Music Awards and won a Bonsang award. They were relaxed. These confident entertainers owned their stage.  The clothes were sexy.  The choreography was powerful. 

Youtube-MONSTA X DANCE LIVE Seoul Music Awards 1/15/2019 They looked and danced like winners.  Therefore, Monbebes and the audience had a great time.  They were cheered by the fans and attendees.  MONSTA X has declared 2019 the year they want to win more awards

  1. MONSTA X
  2. Jooheon
  3. Shownu
  4. Wonho
  5. Kihyun
  6. Minhyuk
  7. I.M
  8. Hyungwon
Sach007 5 days ago
5 days ago

No shade but isnt Monsta X the idol group that came to London and performed in fromt of 60 people?

daye 5 days ago
5 days ago

Yes, they were added at the last minute without proper promotion to boost ticket sales so many Monbebes cant come :) but their world tour was almost sold out in all country

Sach007 4 days ago
4 days ago

I am sorry but as far as i know the dates were out for 2/3 months prior to the date. And anyway it is their agency responsibility to make sure such stuff doesnt happen.

