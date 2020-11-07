Female viewers strongly relate as actor Kim Ji Hoon shares his home full of hairties, shows his long hair maintenance habits, & more

Actor Kim Ji Hoon garnered empathetic reactions from many female viewers after his recent guest appearance on MBC's 'I Live Alone'!

The actor underwent a dramatic long-haired transformation earlier this role for tvN's 'Flower of Evil', where he was highly praised for his "frightening" acting as a villain. Now, the actor has decided to share with viewers a much more relatable side of him through 'I Live Alone'!

First, Kim Ji Hoon started out his day on the show by waking up at 1:30 PM, checking his stocks first thing through his phone. A quick tour of Kim Ji Hoon's single home followed, and one of the elements that most stood out to viewers was the numerous hairties strewn all over the place! 'I Live Alone' panelists Park Na Rae and Son Dam Bi commented, "That's just like my house" and "Isn't that my hairtie?"

Kim Ji Hoon then tied his hair back neatly after waking up to do some reading on his sofa, showing off his lovely(?) side, commenting, "I've done it so much that I've figured out my own ways of doing it. I think that it's all about volume. I tie it back, and then pull it loose at the top to give it that voluminous look. It really makes the style."

Eventually, Kim Ji Hoon got distracted from reading and tuned in to 'Music Core', humming along to girl group stages and giving BLACKPINK his full attention. He then got up for some morning stretches on the floor. But Kim Ji Hoon's "stretches" turned out to be more about him picking up hair off the floor than holding his stretching poses! He also remarked, "At first, I thought I was suffering from hair loss. But it turns out, you can just see all the hair that falls out naturally because the hair is so long."

In addition, Kim Ji Hoon earned strong reactions from Park Na Rae and Son Dam Bi for his detailed washing and skincare routine, such as using a cotton pad to apply his toner. He then styled his hair meticulously through a step by step process of wetting, drying, and hair-spraying. Check out some clips of guest Kim Ji Hoon on this week's 'I Live Alone', above and below!