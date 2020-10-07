13

4

Teaser
Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 1 day ago

DaHye claps in red 'Poison' MV teaser

AKP STAFF

DaHye has dropped her music video teaser for "Poison".

In the MV teaser, DaHye claps under a red light and reveals a preview of her choreography. The former BESTie member's "Poison" is a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single of the same name, and it's now scheduled to release on October 10 KST.

Watch DaHye's "Poison" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.

  1. Dahye
  2. POISON
0 1,021 Share 76% Upvoted
Weki Meki
Weki Meki dance with works of art in 'Cool' MV
29 minutes ago   0   366

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND