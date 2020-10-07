DaHye claps in red 'Poison' MV teaser

DaHye has dropped her music video teaser for "Poison".



In the MV teaser, DaHye claps under a red light and reveals a preview of her choreography. The former BESTie member's "Poison" is a cover of Uhm Jung Hwa's 1998 hit single of the same name, and it's now scheduled to release on October 10 KST.



Watch DaHye's "Poison" MV teaser above, and let us know what you think in the comments below.



