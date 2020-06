SF9's Taeyang is definitely an underrated dancer that deserves attention.

The talented idol performed a dance cover to Janet Jackson's energetic song "Burn It Up". Sharp and clean moves combined with expressive facials made for a charismatic performance that fans want to see more of. Taeyang definitely attracted attention as he danced his heart out in public spaces.

Check out his underrated talent above! What do you think of Taeyang's dance skills?