TWICE's Momo is definitely bringing her A-game to the table in her individual teaser video for the group's upcoming title track "More and More".

The popular idol looks like a princess in a secret garden. Her blonde hair and dyed eyebrows give Momo's aesthetic an added dimension that contributes to her glowing visuals.

Check out the teaser video above and stay tuned for more teaser content from TWICE before their highly awaited comeback!