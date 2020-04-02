23

Posted 1 hour ago

TVXQ's Changmin reveals mysterious mood sampler and more teaser images ahead of 'Chocolate' release

TVXQ's Changmin is gearing up for his first solo debut with his album 'Chocolate' and his most recent mood sampler has fans intrigued. 

Changmin is seen showing off his gorgeous visuals as mysterious stock footage is mixed into the sampler, alongside a muffled background TV voice. Whatever it means, Changmin definitely has our attention! His latest teaser photos show him wearing a dark blue suit as he walks in front of a wall of fire and gazes moodily into the camera. 

Stay tuned for his debut on April 6th. 

These teasers have honestly got me so excited and he's looking so handsome and charismatic 😍

