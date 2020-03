Singer-songwriter Kim Museum has revealed the teaser for his newest song "Palette".

The artist boasts over 1 million streams and is continuing to rise in popularity for his diverse songwriting. His trendy sounds and smooth vocals are bound to make this artist your new favorite! The MV itself is covered with hidden symbols and neon but muted lights.

It will be released on March 12 at 12 pm KST. Stay tuned for more updates on Kim Museum's music and check out his Soundcloud here.