NCT 127 members share hilarious live commentary to 'Kick It' music video

The boys of NCT 127 have a special treat for fans!

On March 15 KST, the NCT unit unveiled a member reaction video for their latest music video "Kick It." I the video, the group breaks up into three reaction groups, each watching the video together and giving additional insight to not only how the music video was shot, but how they feel watching the finished product.

Meanwhile, NCT 127 is currently promoting "Kick It" on music shows, including today's episode of SBS's 'Inkigayo.'

Check out the reaction video above!

