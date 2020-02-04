6

Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 57 minutes ago

'Kakao Friends' releases full making film of Kang Daniel participating as a designer for 'Apeach' collaboration!

Kang Daniel has finally reunited with his baby brother 'Apeach' from 'Kakao Friends'!

The idol star will be collaborating with 'Kakao Friends' and his look-alike character Apeach for some special, at-home goods and products! As you can see in the making film above, Kang Daniel actively participated in giving out ideas about Apeach's poses and concepts, as well as what types of goods and products he would like to see in his collaboration line, plus more!

Watch Kang Daniel giving his "baby brother" a makeover, above!

Junecomel554 pts 44 minutes ago
44 minutes ago

Kang Daniel is a so adorable and cute 😭😭😭😭

