Posted by beansss AKP STAFF 35 minutes ago

Jessica releases prologue episode for her YouTube channel series, 'Jessica Land'

AKP STAFF

Former Girls' Generation member Jessica has released a prologue episode for her new YouTube series, 'Jessica Land'!

In the prologue episode, Jessica discusses upcoming YouTube series with her hair and makeup artists, including the title of her show, her greeting, and more. Jessica's encouraging makeup artist even comes up with a nickname for Jessica's viewers on the spot - "Sparkles"!

Check out the prologue episode above, and make sure to subscribe for updates on 'Jessica Land'!

  1. Jessica
