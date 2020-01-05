Super Junior teases with a video hinting repackage album comeback

On January 7, Super Junior released a video titled "Super Junior 9th Repacked Album Comeback Video".

In the video, there is a mysterious person who is censored, acting as the producer for what seems to be the group's upcoming comeback.

In the video, the mysterious person mentioned spoilers for the comeback, "I wrote this bridge in SM style".



When Yesung entered the recording room, the person greets him formally, saying "You can talk comfortably with me".

The video ends with the person commenting, "They're so cool, this is great".

Who do you think this mysterious person is?