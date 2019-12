George D.Blue is back with his 2nd single!





The R&B singer released new song "In-N-Out" on December 8 KST. Through the atypical English-language love song, he playfully uses the name of popular American hamburger franchise as a metaphor for letting the regrets of the past 'out' while taking 'in' some confidence over what the future has in store. Fitting with the theme of the song, the music video was shot in America as well.



Check out the music video for "In-N-Out" above!