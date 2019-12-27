14

Posted by veryuyu

Idols leave heart warming messages for their fans through 'KBS Gayo Daechukje'

During the live broadcast of "KBSGayo Daechukje", idols were asked to leave messages for their fans. Here are some heart warming messages the idols want to convey.

BTS: "Dear ARMY, anytime in the future with ARMY is a flowery path. We love you!"


Monsta X: "Dear MonBeBe, we are happy thanks toMonBeBe. We love you!"

MAMAMOO: "Dear MooMoo, let's be together no matter if we are happy or sad. We love you, MooMoo!"


Stray Kids: "Dear Stay, in the future too, we will make even more memories together. We love you!"


WJSN: "Dear Ujung, you worked hard in 2019."

Apink: "Dear Panda, thank you for being with Apink. In 2020 too, let's be together happily!"


ITZY: "Dear MIDZY, we want to make you even happier in 2020. We love you!"


ASTRO: "Dear AROHA, even though there is not much time left in 2019, we love you!"


Chungha: "I have been working hard on preparing cool stages for Byulharangs."

TXT: "Dear MOA, in 2020 too, TXT will still be with you tomorrow! We love you!"


GOT7: "IGOT7, you have worked hard in 2019. We are always thankful for you. We love you!"


The Boyz: "The B, we love you!"

Everglow: "We love you this much!"


Golden Child: "Goldenness, we love you.

The placards also writes "You have worked hard in 2019".

GFRIEND: "In the rough world, we will hold your hand. We love you even more. Thank you for always being on our side. We love you!"

N.Flying: "Our shining N.Fia, thank you. We love you!"


NCT 127: "Thanks to NCTzen, we are happy. Let's be together for a long time until black hair becomes the root of a spring onion (lit. trans.). We love you!"

This year's "KBS Gayo Daechukje" was held at KINTEX, Ilsan on December 27.

