Taeyeon stuns with her beautiful vocals in latest teaser for 'Wine' + reveals new set of teaser photos

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is back and ready to kill it as she prepares for her solo album 'Purpose'.

The talented vocalist is seen with rain-drenched hair and moody eyes as she walks across a beach and sips on wine. "Wine" appears to be an emotional ballad that is bound to pull at your heartstrings. She's also revealed some beautiful fall-inspired teaser images as well.

Check out the trailer above and the pictures below. Stay tuned for more updates until the full release on October 28!