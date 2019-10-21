11

0

Teaser
Posted by sl278 AKP STAFF 50 minutes ago

Taeyeon stuns with her beautiful vocals in latest teaser for 'Wine' + reveals new set of teaser photos

AKP STAFF

Girls' Generation's Taeyeon is back and ready to kill it as she prepares for her solo album 'Purpose'.

The talented vocalist is seen with rain-drenched hair and moody eyes as she walks across a beach and sips on wine. "Wine" appears to be an emotional ballad that is bound to pull at your heartstrings. She's also revealed some beautiful fall-inspired teaser images as well. 

Check out the trailer above and the pictures below. Stay tuned for more updates until the full release on October 28!

  1. Taeyeon
0 880 Share 100% Upvoted
Kim Chung Ha
Chung Ha reveals her official Light Stick
2 hours ago   8   3,838
Kim Chung Ha
Chung Ha reveals her official Light Stick
2 hours ago   8   3,838
Bang Yong Guk, G-Dragon, Zico, Ilhoon, SUGA, RM (Rap Monster), Jooheon, Song Min Ho (Mino)
Netizens Rank Top 10 Idol Rappers
2 days ago   393   195,819
Happy 4th Anniversary Twice
21 hours ago   2   1,002

allkpop in your Inbox

New Message

SEND