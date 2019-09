Park Bom is bringing her star power to the table and netizens are definitely taking note.

The solo power vocalist performed a rendition of (G)I-DLE's song "Hann" on 'Queendom' and did not disappoint. After finishing 5th on the previous ranking, it seems like she was ready to bring everything she got to the table. The queen shows that she's truly a performance queen as she rocks the song in a red dress.

Check out her charismatic performance above.