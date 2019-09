Kassy has released her album preview for 'Rewind'.

She'll be coming back with her 2nd mini-album 'Rewind', which contains 4 tracks: title song "Story of Night Fall", "Our Love is Closing Tonight" featuring Jay Moon, "You and Me at the End of a Tiring Day", and "Like a Dream". Kassy herself participated in writing the lyrics for all 4 songs. The album preview showcases her beautiful voice and leaves fans waiting for more.

Kassy will be back on the 5th at 6PM KST.