Kim Chung Ha and singer-songwriter Grizzly are here to close off your summer with some nostalgic vibes!

The MV teaser for their upcoming single "RUN" shows a group of young men taking a road trip in a convertible, eliciting feelings of nostalgia and summer. The song itself seems to be a laid back midtempo electronic track that is bound to give you all the feels.

Are you excited to hear Chung Ha sing? Check out the MV above and keep your eyes open for more comeback updates.