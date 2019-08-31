Kassy waits for love in 'Story of Night Fall' MV teaser

Kassy has dropped her music video teaser for "Story of Night Fall".



In the teaser, Kassy remembers someone by wearing their sweater and waits until evening for their return. "Story of Night Fall" is the title track of her upcoming 2nd mini album 'Rewind', and it's an emotional ballad with a slightly retro concept.



Check out Kassy's "Story of Night Fall" MV teaser above! Kassy's 2nd mini-album will be released on September 5.