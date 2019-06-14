Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin reveals MV teaser for ballad track 'At 21'

Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin has dropped his music video teaser for "At 21".



Jeongmin is returning as a solo artist after Boyfriend's disbandment last month, and his solo debut song is a romantic ballad about remembering a moonlit night when he was 21 years old. The MV teaser follows Jeongmin as he walks through a city with earbuds in and reminisces on the past.



Check out the MV teaser above! Jeongmin's "At 21" drops on June 19 KST.