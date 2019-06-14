Upvote if you think more people should see this post!

Posted by germainej AKP STAFF 8 days ago

Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin reveals MV teaser for ballad track 'At 21'

AKP STAFF

Former Boyfriend member Jeongmin has dropped his music video teaser for "At 21".

Jeongmin is returning as a solo artist after Boyfriend's disbandment last month, and his solo debut song is a romantic ballad about remembering a moonlit night when he was 21 years old. The MV teaser follows Jeongmin as he walks through a city with earbuds in and reminisces on the past.

Check out the MV teaser above! Jeongmin's "At 21" drops on June 19 KST.  

Niamh_Jenkins73 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

cant wait , so happy to hear music from him again ♥

karen16gteixeira3 pts 8 days ago 0
8 days ago

So happy to see he will continue solo. Can't wait for. Fighthing!

