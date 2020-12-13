1

Yoo Jae Suk is the celebrity that people most want to spend their Christmas with

Yoo Jae Suk is the #1 celebrity that people want to spend their Christmas with.

In a survey by TNMS that asked who people wanted to meet as a surprise present on Christmas, Yoo Jae Suk won #1, followed by Gong YooIULim Young Woong, and BTS. When divided into their age groups, people in their 20s chose Kim Seon Ho and IU, people in their 30s chose IU, people in their 40s chose Gong Yoo, people in their 50s chose Lim Yong Woong, and people in their 60s chose Na Hoon Ah.

Who would you like to spend your Christmas with?

youbetterseeme9 pts 3 minutes ago
3 minutes ago

i want to spend my christmas with Jesus 🙇🏻‍♀️🙏🏻

jason23-91 pts 12 minutes ago
12 minutes ago

I chose all the members in Red Velvet. They are special. RV for life.

