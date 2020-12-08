Lawyer Kang Yong Suk from Garo Sero Institute YouTube channel was arrested for spreading false information about the president

It was reported that lawyer Kang Yong Suk from the Garo Sero Institute YouTube channel was arrested for spreading false information against President Moon.

According to the police, the cyber investigation unit of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency is investigating Kang Yong Suk on charges of defamation under the Information and Communication Networks and Protection Act.

Earlier in March of this year, Garo Sero Institute uploaded a video claiming that President Moon was shaking hands with the chairman of Shincheonji and released photos through the clip. However, it was later confirmed that the man shaking hands with the president was not the chairman of Shincheonji.

In response, the Democratic Party of Korea filed a complaint in March claiming that Kang Yong Suk defamed President Moon by spreading false information and the police launched an investigation.



A police official explained, "We have asked Kang Yong Suk to appear but he did not respond. Therefore, we received an arrest warrant to have him be arrested." On the day of the arrest, the rest of the Garo Sero Institute members protested in front of the Seoul Metropolitan Police Agency saying that it was an unfair arrest and stated, "This is an unfair arrest, we will broadcast the protest right in front of the police agency at 3 PM."