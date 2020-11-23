TXT to release 'Your Light' theme song for JTBC drama 'Live On'

TXT will be appearing on a new drama OST!





On November 24 KST, the Big Hit Entertainment group will be releasing the single "Your Light," the theme song for JTBC drama 'Live On.'



"Your Light" touches upon the relatable emotions people go feel during their teenage years, offering support to those currently going through them. The song's fresh energy and theme perfectly suits the high school rom-com drama, which is centered around a high school girl and the other students around her.



Meanwhile, 'Live On' stars actress Jung Da Bin, NU'EST's Minhyun, former Momoland member Yeonwoo, and VICTON's Byungchan.

Stay tuned for the release of "Your Light" on November 24 at 6 PM KST.