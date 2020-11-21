7

Posted by jennywill 10 minutes ago

Sunny says she feels pressured because she is the only Girls' Generation member not to have a solo song

Sunny talked about Girls' Generation's solo songs.

She was a guest on tvN's 'On and Off'. While eating dinner with BoA, BoA asked, "Don't you want to sing?" Sunny answered, "It always feels like homework to me. I don't know what I like, what I should do, or what I'm good at. In the team, I was like MSG. The vocal director was always disappointed with me when I sang. So my confidence fell and I thought my voice was boring."

BoA said, "I think your natural voice is so charming." Sunny admitted, "I'm the only member in Girls' Generation without a solo album. I feel like I haven't done my vacation homework and school's coming soon. I feel like I'm being chased."

Sunny's got a fantastic voice!

I hope she doesn't feel obligated to do one just because "everybody is doing it". Sunny should follow her heart and the people who appreciate her will respect her decision.

