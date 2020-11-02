Netizens discuss the reasons BLACKPINK music videos are of high quality

Over the years, BLACKPINK has gained massive fandom that spread all across the world. They are not only recognized for their music but also for their unique music videos that are always high quality.

Recently, Korean netizens discussed in an online community the reason BLACKPINK music videos are exceptional and are loved by fans. In each of BLACKPINK's music videos, film sets have been created, and minimal computer graphics were used.

Director Seo Hyun Seung, who has directed most of BLACKPINK's music videos is known to build film sets for most videos. One netizen posted on an online community various photos of the film sets used in BLACKPINK's music videos.

Each film set was made with much consideration of the music video concept as various artists participated in making the props. Additionally, the director prefers using intricate sets and props instead of relying on CG.



Netizens and fans alike praised the hard work put into each music video as they commented on how the music video is captivating for these reasons.

Netizens' Commented:

"I loved director Seo Hyun Seung work from a long time ago. BLACKPINK's music videos are really good because of him."

"There are times that the music video comes out bad even if there was a lot of money invested. But for BLACKPINK, their music videos are made well."



"He always makes it well."



"I love BLACKPINK music videos."



"OMG, the film set is so awesome."



"They made the set so well."



"Yeah, I think building the actual film set is better than using computer graphics."



"I'm so shocked they made all the props. No wonder the music video is well made."

