Jun Hyun Moo's girlfriend Lee Hye Sung opens up about details on relationship and car dates

Jun Hyun Moo's girlfriend Lee Hye Sung opened up about details on their relationship and car dates.



Former KBS announcer Lee Hye Sung is featuring as a guest on the upcoming episode of 'Radio Star', and she said on her relationship with Jun Hyun Moo, "It was unbearable to hide it. It was something that I couldn't hide even if I wanted to."



She also revealed that when she and Jun Hyun Moo were still dating in secret, he obtained a new car for their dates to keep paparazzi away. However, the car happened to be bright red, and Lee Hye Sung said, "A few days later, he wrapped the entire car in black."





Lee Hye Sung further shared that Jun Hyun Moo is the first one to like all her cooking and baking photos, and when rumors of their marriage hit headlines, they both like the articles.



This episode of 'Radio Star' airs on September 2 at 10:50PM KST.



In other news, Jun Hyun Moo confirmed he was dating Lee Hye Sung, who is 15 years his junior, in November of 2019.